Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.91. Leslie’s shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 519,945 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.