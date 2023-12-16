Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,050,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,059. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $101,436.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $101,436.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,193 shares of company stock worth $3,399,165. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 1,376,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.