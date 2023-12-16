Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,870. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.95. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

