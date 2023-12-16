LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.36% of LivaNova worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 153.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 257,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.60 and a beta of 0.82.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

