Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Joe Berchtold Sells 119,100 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. 6,786,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

