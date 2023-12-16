Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Joe Berchtold Sells 119,100 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

