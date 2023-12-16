Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 618.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $441.81. 3,973,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,173. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

