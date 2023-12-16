Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $441.81. 3,973,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.