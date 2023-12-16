London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($126.09).

LSEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.53) to £105 ($131.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.53) to £104 ($130.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($128.04) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £101.23 ($127.08), for a total transaction of £3,778,814.67 ($4,743,678.97). Insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,200 ($115.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7,666.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,582.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,411.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($88.53) and a one year high of GBX 9,438 ($118.48).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.