Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,538,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after buying an additional 414,685 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CVS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. 12,916,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.