Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

