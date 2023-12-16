Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $232.93. 3,936,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

