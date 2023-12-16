Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Maximus Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,279,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,026. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

