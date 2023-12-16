Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,906,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

