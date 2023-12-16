Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

