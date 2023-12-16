Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ESGD traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 396,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

