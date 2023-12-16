Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. 195,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.