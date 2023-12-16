Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

Fiserv stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

