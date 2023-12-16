Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 3,125,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $126.99.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

