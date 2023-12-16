Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,420,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862,180. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

