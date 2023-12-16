Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 141,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,252. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.