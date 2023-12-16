Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %
Unilever stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
