Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,447 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.72. 21,855,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,178,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

