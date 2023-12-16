Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $60,983,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $164.49. 32,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,286. The firm has a market cap of $912.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.48.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

