Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 3,313 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 565,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,881,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.