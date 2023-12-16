Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,581,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,453. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

