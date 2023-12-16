Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of LSDI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery
Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucy Scientific Discovery
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.