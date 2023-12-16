Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of LSDI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

