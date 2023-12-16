Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $491.46. 2,677,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $508.43.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.