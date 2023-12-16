Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Down 16.6% in November

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $508.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.58 and its 200-day moving average is $393.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.