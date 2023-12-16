LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.06. 7,840,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average of $425.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.