LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.43. 704,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

