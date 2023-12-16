LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,181. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

