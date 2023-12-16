LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,244. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.84 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

