LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys Shares of 12,250 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,366. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

