LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $6.95 on Friday, hitting $290.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,919. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

