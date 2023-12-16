LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,901,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

