LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,385,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

