LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $214,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 111.8% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.9 %

K stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 7,962,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

