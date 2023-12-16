LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after acquiring an additional 541,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,884 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

