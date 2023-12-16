LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $653,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,900. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

