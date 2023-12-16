LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.82% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Shares of IHAK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

