LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

