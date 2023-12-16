LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.86. 3,312,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,237. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

