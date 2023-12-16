LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 44,147,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,195,708. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

