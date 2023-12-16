LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 7,736 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. 18,723,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

