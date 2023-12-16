MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 13,001 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 3,511,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,896. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

