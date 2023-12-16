MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

