MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.24. 1,599,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,657. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

