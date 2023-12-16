MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $423,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.92. 17,202,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $317.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

