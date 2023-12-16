MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 30,212,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. The firm has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

